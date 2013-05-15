Klopp: Götze winning fitness fight for final

The talented 20-year-old attacking midfielder, who has already agreed to join Bayern from next season, picked up the muscle injury early in Dortmund's semi-final second leg against Real Madrid on April 30.

FEATUREHow will Borussia Dortmund replace a player like Bayern Munich-bound Mario Götze

"Right now it looks like Gotze could be ready for the final," Klopp told reporters. "His recovery is going according to plan.

"We will intensify training gradually during the week and the plan is for him to join the team training next week. Then we will see if it is good enough."

The Germany international was instrumental in helping Dortmund secure successive league titles from 2011 and helping guide the side to this year's Champions League final at Wembley.

However, Gotze shocked Dortmund fans when his transfer to Bayern was announced a matter of hours before last month's first leg against Real Madrid.