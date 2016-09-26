Klopp happy with Firmino in central role

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explained his decision to play Roberto Firmino as a centre forward, lauding the Brazilian's all-action displays.

Firmino has been preferred in a central role ahead of the likes of Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi, netting twice in five Premier League games.

Klopp said the 24-year-old's ability to press naturally allowed him to feature anywhere across the attacking line.

"Roberto is always involved in offensive action or defensive action," the German told Sky Sports.

"He has a natural skill that he knows and he doesn't think too much about winning the ball back, it is a natural instinct if you want.

"He's really strong in that situation and he can play nearly all the offensive positions."

While Klopp would prefer to keep possession longer, he was full of praise for Firmino.

"Roberto is in the centre and had the physical ability to do it," he said.

"It is the most intense job actually because he has both sides involved, when we are a little bit deeper.

"He's involved so he always has a job to do if you want but the target is to have the ball for as long as possible that we don't have to think too much about what we do when they win the ball.

"We know it, we respect it but it's only one part of the preparation."

Liverpool are into fourth in the table after three consecutive league wins, including a 5-1 victory over Hull City on Saturday.

Their next outing is a trip to Swansea City on Saturday.