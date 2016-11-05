Klopp hints at January signings

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hinted at additions to his squad in January following Danny Ings' season-ending knee injury.

Ings' campaign is over after undergoing surgery on his knee, while Klopp will be without Sadio Mane in the New Year due to Africa Cup of Nations commitments.

It has led to the German considering signings in the transfer market, and he said it could be an option.

"We watch the market all the time and of course we need to be prepared for different situations and one of them is injuries," Klopp told UK newspapers.

"The African Cup of Nations we already knew about so we don't need to be influenced or surprised by that, but it could be a moment when we approach the market."

Klopp is also wary of just how busy a period it will be for his team, who are third in the Premier League.

Although he has options up front in Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi in Ings' absence, Klopp wants to have enough depth.

"It's not about how many strikers. Three strikers is enough, I think, but when Sadio is away we will be without a winger. We do not have many wingers, I would say," he said.

"Roberto Firmino could play as a kind of a winger which would then give us just two strikers. That's how it is.

"But it is a long way to go until January and that month is busy. If we can go to the semi-final of League Cup it could be the busiest month of the year. We need to be prepared for this for sure."