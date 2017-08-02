Klopp hopes Neymar's €222m move is an exception

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes Neymar's world-record move to Paris-Saint Germain is an "exception" rather than the new reality for football transfers.

PSG are set to pay a world-record €222million fee to trigger Neymar's release clause, with the Brazilian informing Barcelona on Wednesday that he wants to leave the club.

A deal is expected to be completed in the coming days, but Klopp, whose star player Philippe Coutinho is reportedly a target for Barca as they look to replace Neymar, believes Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules should stop such expensive transfers.

PSG have already been punished once for breaking FFP stipulations and both Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu and LaLiga counterpart Javier Tebas have suggested Neymar's move to the French capital could contravene the regulations.

"There are clubs that can pay fees like that - Manchester City and PSG," Klopp told reporters after Liverpool's Audi Cup final loss on penalties to Atletico Madrid.

"Everyone knows that. I thought Financial Fair Play was made so that situations like that can't happen.

"That's more of a suggestion than a real rule. I don't understand that. I don't know how it happens.

"That's not the next step I hope. I think and hope it will stay an exception, but we don't know."