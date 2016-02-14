Klopp: Lack of Champions League football will not affect Liverpool's transfer plans

Jurgen Klopp is confident Liverpool will get the players they want regardless of whether they play or miss out on Champions League football next season.

Liverpool sit 11th in the Premier League table and are unlikely to qualify for European club football's elite competition, unless they manage to win the Europa League.

Klopp is not too worried about whether they will secure Champions League football, though, as he is not interested in players who only want to join the club on that condition.

"If a player only wants to come to us to play in the Champions League, short-term ideas are always silly. I don't like this. I don't like it when players say 'ah, but you're not in the Champions League'. We want to get you because we want to play in the Champions League," Klopp was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

"If you don't want to help us, and want to jump on a running train, then go somewhere else. You need the right mentality and quality. That's how it is.

"If there's a player who won't join Liverpool because we don't play in the Champions League or will only join because we're in the Champions League, that's not for us.

"Liverpool are a big name in European football and for sure there will be a few players who will say 'I want to play there'... Well, until they get another offer from another club with a similar history and more money.

"There are a lot of players out there. We have to make the decision. If we can't convince the player then we can't. That's because of other offers or different things.

"I don't care. We will find players."