Klopp: Liverpool ready for Sion test

Jurgen Klopp is confident Liverpool are ready for the threat posed by Sion in the Europa League and has his sights set on securing top spot in Group B.

Liverpool are unbeaten in the pool and will finish first as long as they avoid defeat in Switzerland on Thursday.

Since replacing Brendan Rodgers in early October, Klopp has won seven of his 12 matches in charge, including sensational victories at Chelsea, Manchester City and Southampton.

A run of four consecutive wins was ended by Sunday's disappointing 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United, but the German is confident they are ready to bounce back in Europe.

"Sion are a good counter-attack team, [they have] a good idea of [how to play] the game," Klopp told his pre-match media conference.

"It is two-and-a half-months since our last game against Sion. Watching the last three games [of an opponent] is more important than our last game against them. Things are different for both teams.

"We are absolutely prepared. We want to be first in the table."

Liverpool will be without striker Daniel Sturridge for the clash after he suffered a hamstring injury against Newcastle.

That could see Klopp hand a starting role to Divock Origi in attack after the youngster netted a hat-trick in the 6-1 League Cup drubbing of Southampton last week.

Belgium international Origi commented: "We're very ambitious and we want to go for every competition so our objective is to win tomorrow.

"For me it will be a new opportunity to prove myself, so I'll be ready if the coach needs me.

"As a striker it's always important to be effective and score goals. I'm excited for the next games.

"As a young player you can improve on everything. I have to grow and maximise my potential in every way."