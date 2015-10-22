Klopp: Liverpool's lack of confidence evident in Rubin Kazan draw

Jurgen Klopp felt Liverpool's 1-1 Europa League draw with 10-man Rubin Kazan on his Anfield debut was evidence of his side's lack of self-confidence.

Having fallen behind to Marko Devic's 15th-minute goal, the hosts – held 0-0 at Tottenham in Klopp's first game on Saturday – levelled through Emre Can after Oleg Kuzmin had seen red for the Russian team.

But, despite having 35 attempts at goal, Liverpool could not find a winner and have now drawn all three Group B matches.

"The team is not full of self-confidence, they lost their grip on the game," Klopp told BT Sport.

"They sat deep and we had to find solutions. Sometimes we found them. We had many shots on goal. I would say 98 per cent is okay, the last two per cent – the decision-making per cent – was not on the pitch.

"The guys tried what they did and we got this very nice goal, but of course we could defend better."

Klopp's men are four points behind group leaders Sion, who beat Bordeaux 1-0 to leave Liverpool second, only one point ahead of the Ligue 1 side and Thursday's opponents.