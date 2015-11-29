Klopp proud of 'perfect' Liverpool win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was proud of his players' battling qualities after they earned a hard-fought 1-0 win against Swansea City in the Premier League on Sunday.

James Milner's penalty settled a closely contested affair at Anfield shortly after the hour as Liverpool struggled to hit the heights of their 4-1 demolition of Manchester City last weekend.

Perhaps fatigued by their Europa League win over Bordeaux in midweek, Klopp's men laboured in the final third at times, but saw Milner earn the points prior to the long-awaited returns of captain Jordan Henderson and striker Daniel Sturridge.

The pair came off the bench after injury troubles in recent weeks and Klopp was delighted to see his side battle to a third straight win in all competitions.

"It was difficult and we had to change in the second half a little bit what we had planned," he told Sky Sports.

"It was difficult, with the wind, the opponent, but the result was perfect.

"We did well, we can do better, but if you want results in a row you have to fight for them. I don't know many teams who win 3-0, or 4-0 every week so we have to fight for it. Perfect.

"We need [defensive] stability, everyone can see our offensive skills when we can play with space. We can create chances, play better passes but for a few players it's really hard because they have to play a lot.

"It's not okay if you want perfection, some things don't work but you have to fight. That's what the boys did, so I'm really proud tonight."

The result moved Liverpool up to sixth, six points behind joint leaders Manchester City and Leicester City.