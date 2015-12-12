Klopp reluctant to sign striker in January

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reluctant to delve into the January transfer market for a new striker, despite Daniel Sturridge's continuing injury nightmare.

Sturridge is back in the treatment room once again with a minor hamstring problem after making a brief comeback from a knee complaint a fortnight ago.

The England forward offered a glimpse of his enduring quality with a superb brace in Liverpool's 6-1 drubbing of Southampton in the League Cup, but then hurt his hamstring after coming off the bench in the 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United last weekend.

Sturridge's latest setback had led to talk that Klopp could look to strengthen his attacking options next month but, speaking ahead of Liverpool's Premier League match with West Brom on Sunday, the German seemed to rule out that option.

"If we sign a new striker who can help us immediately then when Daniel's back we'll have the problem of having too many players," Klopp told his pre-game media conference on Saturday.

"We have [Christian] Benteke, [Divock] Origi and [Roberto] Firmino. We also have Ingsy [Danny Ings], but he's not available at the moment. It's a situation I can work with."

Klopp, who indicated earlier this week that Sturridge could return to action at Watford next week, also offered an update on the former Chelsea man's recovery.

"At the moment he's training on aerobic things, which is important to give him a better base than before," Klopp added.

"That's been Daniel's history. All we can do is to train and give him more resistance with the intensity of football."