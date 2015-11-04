Klopp rules out playing Anfield return for Gerrard
Steven Gerrard would be welcomed to train with Liverpool by boss Jurgen Klopp, but a playing return for the club great is not on the cards.
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Liverpool do not intend to reprise Steven Gerrard's decorated Anfield career.
Gerrard ended a 17-year association with Liverpool at the end of last season, joining Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy on an 18-month deal.
Reports on Tuesday suggested the 35-year-old would train with his boyhood club during the MLS off-season, with a potential playing role also in the offing.
Speaking ahead of his team's Europa League match at Rubin Kazan, Klopp told a media conference that Gerrard would be welcome to use the club's Melwood training facilities to keep in shape, but - as reported earlier by Omnisport - stated that this involvement was unlikely to extend to competitive action.
"All I can say is that I've had contact with Stevie - one phone call and a few messages," said the Liverpool boss.
"He is a legend. If he's in Liverpool and wants to train ahead of next season in LA that's absolutely no problem. But nothing else."
