Klopp: Van Dijk injury not serious

Virgil van Dijk has a bruised rib but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not believe the defender's injury is serious.

Van Dijk went down in obvious discomfort shortly after half-time in Saturday's 3-0 Premier League defeat of Southampton at Anfield.

The Netherlands international, who became the world's most expensive defender when he joined from the Saints, was replaced in the 55th minute.

Joe Gomez came on for Van Dijk but Klopp allayed fears over the centre-back in a post-match interview.

"He already had a bruise in the ribs before the Paris Saint-Germain game, which is very uncomfortable and today he got another hit there," Klopp told a news conference.

"It's not cool but should not be too serious. It should be absolutely OK, hopefully. I didn't hear anything different."

Liverpool are two points clear of champions Manchester City after winning their opening six Premier League games for the first time.