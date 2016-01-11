Klopp wants an end to Pato speculation

Jurgen Klopp has called for an end to speculation linking Liverpool with a swoop for Brazilian striker Alexandre Pato.

The 26-year-old has repeatedly been touted for a move to England, with recent reports suggesting the Anfield club were keen to make a move.

But manager Klopp insists he is not interested in the former AC Milan striker, who plays for Corinthians and recently had a loan stint with Sao Paulo.

When asked if there was any substance to the rumours, Klopp said: "I could say the truth and say 'no.'

"We don't talk about things like this until we sign a contract, but my private advice to you is don't follow the Pato path any longer."

Pato is keen to move to the Premier League, with the player himself saying he always wanted to play there at some stage.

"One day I knew I would like to come to England because I think the Premier League is the number one in the world - it is very competitive," he said in December.

"I like the emotion in the English league. You look at the TV and you see the stadium and the fans."