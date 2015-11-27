Klopp warns Liverpool about Swansea's attack

Jurgen Klopp believes Swansea City still have attacking players for Liverpool to be wary of despite their disappointing results so far this season.

Garry Monk's men have only won one of their last nine matches and scored just 14 goals in 13 Premier League games ahead of Sunday's trip to Anfield.

Klopp, though, highlights Andrew Ayew, Jefferson Montero and Bafetimbi Gomis as leaders of a strong attacking unit that Liverpool will need to guard against.

"This morning what we did first thing was we analysed Swansea's last games," said the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss.

"There is no easy games. We saw their strengths with Ayew, Montero, Gomis and the other guys. We have to defend very well, that is for sure.

"If we move more than enough, if we play football, then we can find spaces.

"Then if we can find spaces, we can be dangerous for them and we can make goals - that is the most important thing."

Klopp knows Monk would have wanted a victory from Swansea's last match – a 2-2 draw at home to AFC Bournemouth – but thinks it was a positive point under the circumstances of coming from two goals behind.

"It is of course not the most easy situation for Swansea," he said.

"But to get a draw after 2-0 is for sure a good result. I think at the beginning of the game they thought about another result though - in their situation that is clear."