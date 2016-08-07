Klopp warns that Liverpool must do better after Mainz set-back

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described Sunday's 4-0 defeat at the hands of Mainz as an "important lesson", but is confident his side will be strong for their Premier League opener against Arsenal.

The Reds battered Barcelona 4-0 at Wembley on Saturday, but suffered the same fate at the hands of Klopp's former club at the Open Arena with Liverpool having made several changes due to the quick turnaround.

Despite the setback, Klopp insists Liverpool will be competitive when they face off against Arsenal on August 14.

"The [starting] line-up was a compromise, we flew a few players in this morning, but you have to expect us to do better," Klopp told LFC TV.

"It was a hard day for us, an important lesson for us. We have to trust our style of play, our philosophy, and how we want to defend.

"We could not stop smiling [after beating Barcelona] and that wasn't right, today we are disappointed and that's not right either.

"We are in a good way, we will be strong for Arsenal, up to now we did a really good job.

"We need to find other solutions, this work will never stop."