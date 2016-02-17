Klopp wary ahead of 'the biggest game in Augsburg's history'

Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool to be ready for a fired-up Augsburg side when they meet in the Europa League on Thursday.

Liverpool visit WWK Arena for the first leg of their round-of-32 tie this week, and Klopp - making his first professional return to Germany since his departure from Borussia Dortmund - expects the hosts to be highly motivated for "the biggest game in their history".

When asked how it feels to be back in his homeland and what he expects from Augsburg, Liverpool boss Klopp told Wednesday's pre-match media conference: "I feel great. I didn't actually flee from Germany! The last time I was here was for Oktoberfest.

"It won't be too easy. Bundesliga clubs are never easy to play against and especially a club like Augsburg, who are a special story in Germany.

"They have said it is the biggest game in their history. If it is the biggest game in their history you can imagine how ready they are for this game.

"You could say the Europa League is not the best competition for them at this moment when they are fighting in the Bundesliga but they are really confident and want to go to the next round.

"For a club like Augsburg the competition is the biggest money they can get in Europe because the Champions League is far away.

"I've played a lot of times against them and that makes the preparation easier but in the end they will fight for everything.

"They have a good mixture of experience and young players and made some really good transfers."