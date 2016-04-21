Klopp's style becoming second nature for Liverpool, says Milner

James Milner believes Jurgen Klopp's managerial style is starting to become "second nature" to Liverpool players.

Klopp has had a rollercoaster start as Liverpool boss since taking over from the sacked Brendan Rodgers in October, winning 21 of 44 games in charge.

However, Liverpool have begun to hit form in the closing stages of the season, having won four-straight games and only tasting defeat once in their last 11 fixtures.

Milner believes the success is down to the side finally beginning to adapt to Klopp's style of play.

"We seem to be in the rhythm at the moment," the England international told Sky Sports.

"You need a full squad and we have got a quality squad of players, a young squad as well but when the younger guys have come in they have done brilliantly as well.

"There's a lot of competition for places and that's what you need.

"The manager's style is a bit more second nature than it was a few months ago, we know how he wants to play and everyone is on the same page. I think you can see that in the performances."

Milner has been one of Liverpool's best in recent weeks, which included setting up the winning goal in their 4-3 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League quarter-final second leg.

The 30-year-old stand-in skipper has assisted seven goals in his past four appearances and is in red-hot form heading into the final games of the campaign.

"It [assisting] has always been a quiet strength," Milner said.

"I like to get forward and try to create as many chances as I can, and goals. That's something I work on. You just want to contribute, whether it's goals or assists. It's nice to keep contributing.

"We just want to keep this run going and finish the season strongly. It's another good performance and good bit of momentum to take into the next few games."