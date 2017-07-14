Klopp's 'tactical nous' questioned by ex-Liverpool star Hamann

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has questioned whether Jurgen Klopp has the tactical acumen to mount a title challenge in 2017-18.

The Reds finished fourth last season to secure a place in the Champions League play-offs, but their campaign was somewhat disappointing given that they failed to win a trophy and effectively surrendered their Premier League titles hopes with a run of one win in seven games at the turn of the year.

Klopp has won widespread praise for instilling an exciting style of play into the team since his arrival at Anfield two years ago, but last term's inconsistency and defeats in the finals of the EFL Cup and Europa League the season before have cast doubt on his prospects of delivering consistent silverware.

Hamann won eight major trophies – including the Champions League – during his Liverpool career but is not convinced that his compatriot's methods will bring the club the success they crave.

"I think it will be very interesting how it's going to pan out," he told the media. "To be perfectly honest, I don't know if they have the tactical nous, whether they've got the capabilities to play 55, 60 games the way they play and be competitive.

"I think they've got to find another way of winning games. You can't go at 100 miles per hour for 90 minutes every three days, it's simply not possible. Because other teams are too good and you need to be streetwise and you need the tactical nous about you, about them.

"I think we'll find out a lot about the team and the manager this coming season. They did well to get in the top four, now they have to prove they can compete in the Champions League and get in the top four again.

"Because I think what has been lacking the last eight or nine years was consistency, that's why we haven't been successful, that's why we haven't won trophies. Hopefully they can make up for that next season."