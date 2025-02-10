Manchester United star 'confused' with Ruben Amorim's tactics as positional change leads to loss of form

By
published

Manchester United are inconsistent week-to-week, with Ruben Amorim criticised for confusing a key player

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 2: Ruben Amorim the head coach / manager of Manchester United reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Crystal Palace FC at Old Trafford on February 2, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Manchester United manager Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has left certain key players "confused" with his tactical approach, as the club goes through another rebuild.

Amorim arrived last November tasked with turning Manchester United's fortunes around as quickly as possible, but things haven't quite worked out as he would've hoped. They still sit 13th in the Premier League and have flattered to deceive so far in the Europa League and FA Cup, while Marcus Rashford, Antony and Tyrell Malacia all departed Old Trafford in January.

But while the aforementioned trio were unfancied by Amorim, other players the Portuguese boss clearly wants to succeed have struggled to adapt to his methods - causing accusations of "confusion" over a certain star.

Manchester United tactics leaving individual 'confused'

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo

Mainoo has played a number of roles under Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kobbie Mainoo first broke into the Manchester United team midway through the 2023/24 season, and rapidly became one of the side's standout performers operating in central midfield. His progress has stalled somewhat this term, however, as the 19-year-old learns new positions under Amorim.

Despite starting a number of games for Amorim in his natural centre midfield position, recent matches have seen Mainoo operate in a more advanced role, culiminating in him playing as a false nine against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

England Euro 2024 squad Kobbie Mainoo of England during the international friendly match between England and Iceland at Wembley Stadium on June 7, 2024 in London, England.(Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images) Manchester United

Mainoo proved his capabilities in centre-mid for England at the Euros (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Aston Villa, Chelsea and Marseille forward Tony Cascarino has claimed this changing of system and position isn't helping Mainoo whatsoever, and is leaving him unsure about what the manager really wants of him on the pitch.

"When he [Mainoo] first came into the Manchester United team, I thought he really did it at a breeze," Cascarino said on Talksport. "It was quite comfortable for him, he felt confident on the ball, he knew what he was wanting to try and achieve.

"I think he looks a confused footballer now. Because Kobbie is going backward too often. I think he feels he's afraid to lose the ball, and that's what can happen when you get into a really technical setup. I'm watching Kobbie Mainoo, and I think he doesn't really know what he's meant to do now. I feel sorry for him because he's 19, and he's learning on the job.

"When he first broke in, everything about his game was spot on. He's gone from a central midfielder, to an attacking midfielder to a centre forward. He's the future of Manchester United. He's in a position that isn't natural for him."

Keane & Cascarino Manchester United

Cascarino of Ireland thinks Mainoo's positional change is harming him (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it does seem odd that Mainoo is playing so far forward at the moment, especially when Bruno Fernandes is operating slightly deeper. It would make more sense for their positions to swap, because Mainoo proved his capabilities last term for both Manchester United and England.

Amorim clearly believes that the positional change will work, however, which might have a long-term vision associated to it.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

More about stories
Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after Bart Verbruggen of Brighton &amp; Hove Albion (not pictured) scores a own goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Brighton &amp; Hove Albion and Chelsea at Amex Stadium on February 08, 2025 in Brighton, England.

Chelsea and Enzo Maresca have three major problems they must solve after crashing out of the FA Cup with alarm bells now ringing
WIGAN, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: James Carragher of Wigan Athletic during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Wigan Athletic and Fulham at Brick Community Stadium on February 08, 2025 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Carragher gains citizenship to play for shock European nation
Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after Bart Verbruggen of Brighton &amp; Hove Albion (not pictured) scores a own goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Brighton &amp; Hove Albion and Chelsea at Amex Stadium on February 08, 2025 in Brighton, England.

Chelsea and Enzo Maresca have three major problems they must solve after crashing out of the FA Cup with alarm bells now ringing
See more latest