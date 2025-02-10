Manchester United star 'confused' with Ruben Amorim's tactics as positional change leads to loss of form

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has left certain key players "confused" with his tactical approach, as the club goes through another rebuild.

Amorim arrived last November tasked with turning Manchester United's fortunes around as quickly as possible, but things haven't quite worked out as he would've hoped. They still sit 13th in the Premier League and have flattered to deceive so far in the Europa League and FA Cup, while Marcus Rashford, Antony and Tyrell Malacia all departed Old Trafford in January.

But while the aforementioned trio were unfancied by Amorim, other players the Portuguese boss clearly wants to succeed have struggled to adapt to his methods - causing accusations of "confusion" over a certain star.

Manchester United tactics leaving individual 'confused'

Mainoo has played a number of roles under Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kobbie Mainoo first broke into the Manchester United team midway through the 2023/24 season, and rapidly became one of the side's standout performers operating in central midfield. His progress has stalled somewhat this term, however, as the 19-year-old learns new positions under Amorim.

Despite starting a number of games for Amorim in his natural centre midfield position, recent matches have seen Mainoo operate in a more advanced role, culiminating in him playing as a false nine against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Mainoo proved his capabilities in centre-mid for England at the Euros (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Aston Villa, Chelsea and Marseille forward Tony Cascarino has claimed this changing of system and position isn't helping Mainoo whatsoever, and is leaving him unsure about what the manager really wants of him on the pitch.

"When he [Mainoo] first came into the Manchester United team, I thought he really did it at a breeze," Cascarino said on Talksport. "It was quite comfortable for him, he felt confident on the ball, he knew what he was wanting to try and achieve.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I think he looks a confused footballer now. Because Kobbie is going backward too often. I think he feels he's afraid to lose the ball, and that's what can happen when you get into a really technical setup. I'm watching Kobbie Mainoo, and I think he doesn't really know what he's meant to do now. I feel sorry for him because he's 19, and he's learning on the job.

"When he first broke in, everything about his game was spot on. He's gone from a central midfielder, to an attacking midfielder to a centre forward. He's the future of Manchester United. He's in a position that isn't natural for him."

Cascarino of Ireland thinks Mainoo's positional change is harming him (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it does seem odd that Mainoo is playing so far forward at the moment, especially when Bruno Fernandes is operating slightly deeper. It would make more sense for their positions to swap, because Mainoo proved his capabilities last term for both Manchester United and England.

Amorim clearly believes that the positional change will work, however, which might have a long-term vision associated to it.