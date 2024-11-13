Incoming Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has dropped a major hint over the tactical direction he plans to take upon arrival at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese coach arrives off the back of a remarkable spell in charge of Sporting CP, guiding the club to two Liga Portugal titles and two Taça de Portugals in just four years at the club.

Amorim who ranked at No.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, gave the Sporting fans the perfect send-off last week by guiding his side to an historic 4-1 victory over reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in the Champions League.

Ruben Amorim confirms his tactical approach at Manchester United

Manchester United have announced the appointment of Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amorim's Sporting side has become synonymous with a three-back formation, allowing for fluidity in the attacking third, helped further by the imperious form of striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The 39-year-old has gained plenty of plaudits for his attractive attacking football leading Manchester United fans to feel a sense of excitement regarding how he could set up his side upon arrival at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

The free-flowing attacking football of the 1990s and 2000s under Sir Alex Ferguson has been firmly left in the past in the red half of Manchester, with the club currently sitting 17th in the Premier League for goals scored this season.

Amorim, however, looks set to bring back the feel-good factor at Old Trafford after revealing he plans to stick to his tactical roots after making the switch.

“I feel ready for the new challenge,” he told reporters after his final match as Sporting manager.

“I’m not naive, I know it’s going to be very different, very difficult. I’m at peace now, I can focus on my new job and I’m looking forward to starting tomorrow."

On his tactical stance he added: “I have to start from something I know very well (three at the back) and then develop that with the players.

“We don’t have much time to train, there are many games, so I’ll start from a structure I know very well.”

Amorim's first game in charge will be a trip to Portman Road to take on Ipswich Town, managed by former United coach Kieran McKenna, who recently picked up their first win of the season away to Tottenham Hotspur.

McKenna's side have risen through the divisions in recent years with their own brand of attractive attacking football, providing a solid early test to the new manager's methods.