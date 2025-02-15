‘Slot hasn’t come in and changed everything, making it all about himself – it’s been about the players he’s inherited, getting the best out of a system he likes’: Liverpool manager impressing former players with personality and tactical approach

Liverpool have started life brilliantly under Arne Slot, with the Dutchman's side currently top of the Premier League, into the League Cup final and comfortably through in the Champions League.

Not many - whether of a Liverpool persuasion or not - would have predicted such a convincing start to Arne Slot's tenure at Anfield, especially considering he had to replace fan-favourite Jurgen Klopp in the process.

But Slot has brought with him a set of beliefs and his own ideas that have helped Liverpool thrive and kick on a gear this term, while still remaining loyal to the same fantastic players that proved so important to Klopp.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot impressing former players

Slot has inherited a successful group of players at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Liverpool strikers Emile Heskey and Michael Owen have been particularly impressed with not only Slot's tactical approach, but also his personality.

“Slot hasn’t come in and decided to change everything, making it all about himself – it’s been about the players he’s inherited, getting the best out of a system he likes and getting the players to understand that system," Heskey exclusively tells FourFourTwo.

Heskey and Owen are impressed by Slot (Image credit: Alamy)

“We’ve seen several times at other clubs that players don’t necessarily get it straight away. He’s come in and managed to do that. He’s brought his own philosophy, made subtle changes and presented himself brilliantly to the media and fans.”

Heskey's former Reds and England team-mate Owen agrees, with Slot's clear change in approach making the side a lot more resolute while still retaining their attacking threat throughout games.

“It’s a lot more controlled and possession-based, they don’t like giving the ball away and taking so many risks,” Owen exclusively tells FourFourTwo.

“They’re far less vulnerable defensively. I used to watch Jurgen Klopp teams and think matches could end 4-0, 5-0 6-0. I never necessarily think that now, more a controlled 2-0 win every time they go on to the pitch.”

Liverpool players are loving life under their new manager (Image credit: Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

“He’s calm,” Owen adds. “I’ve really been impressed with his demeanour – it was important he came in and was himself, not trying to copy Klopp. He’s been absolutely everything you’d want in a Liverpool manager, everything you’d want in a successor to Klopp.”

In FourFourTwo's view, it's certainly a surprise that Liverpool are playing so well so quickly since Slot arrived at the club. Sticking with pretty much the exact same players Klopp had at his disposal is largely uncommon for managers to do in the modern game, but it's worked brilliantly for the Dutchman.