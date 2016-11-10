Klose excited to learn from Low

Miroslav Klose hopes to glean as much as possible from working with Joachim Low having joined the Germany coaching staff following his retirement.

The 38-year-old announced the end of his illustrious playing career earlier this month following the expiry of his contract with Lazio in June.

Klose made 137 appearances for Germany during his career with an impressive 71 goals making him his country's all-time goalscorer – while also becoming the leading World Cup marksman with 16.

As part of the next stage of his career, Klose took up a coaching position with the national team and will get his first experience alongside Low when Germany travel to San Marino on Friday.

"I am really happy to be again a part of this big family, and to have the chance to work here," Klose told a media conference.

"I thought about it for a long time. As a player, I was always interested in tactics and how I can get better. Now I've decided to get a new view on football as a possible coach in the future.

"To have the chance to work with a World Cup-winning coach is special and not everybody gets that opportunity. I want to soak up as much as possible that will help me in the future.

"I've been accepted wonderfully into the coaching team. They integrated with me from the first second and it's a big honour for me."

Low, meanwhile, believes Klose's experience can bring a new dimension to the national team set-up.

He said: "We are happy to have Miroslav Klose with us. He is not only a role model for the younger players, he can take on an area of specialisation. For example running as a striker and movement etc.

"Therefore we will use him in these processes, he will analyse our attack and offer some tips to our players.

"Now we will start with the initial work, and in March he will be with us. We will have meetings with him and there will be the Confed[erations] Cup, too."