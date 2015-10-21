Klose rules out Germany return

Miroslav Klose has ruled out a return to the German national team for Euro 2016 and says head coach Joachim Low has plenty of attacking options to select from.

Lazio striker Klose announced his international retirement four weeks after helping Joachim Low's side lift the World Cup in 2014, bringing an end to his 13-year association with the four-time world champions.

During his career Klose became the all-time record goalscorer at the finals with 16 goals, his final strike coming in the 7-1 semi-final demolition of Brazil in Belo Horizonte.

Klose has struggled for fitness this season due to a thigh injury, but his name has been linked with an international return.

However, the 37-year-old insists those suggestions are wide of the mark.

"Do you know how many times they’ve called me?" Klose said. "I told the coach I had made up my mind.

"When I make a decision I never go back. I'm proud when I think back to my last game for my country [the World Cup final] and what we raised to the sky.

"It was the most beautiful moment of my life. We have so many talents, the German national team has so many strong players and it will be the same after me.

"If [Mario] Gomez is fit, he's very good. [Mario] Gotze is very young, but he's on the right track. I've never seen a professional like him, so far he’s done everything like a great.

"We have to give young people time, there are great players in the Under-20s and Under-21s."