Knee injury could sideline Scott Wright for the rest of the season

Aberdeen winger Scott Wright could be out for the season after suffering a knee injury in training.

The Dons will do more tests on the 22-year-old, who has played seven times this term since returning from a loan spell at Dundee.

But manager Derek McInnes fears the worst.

“He could be out for the season with a cruciate injury,” McInnes said ahead of Saturday’s visit of St Johnstone.

“On Monday at training, with nobody near him, he just went over, he got his studs caught on the turf, which is always a worry.

“We thought at first it was just going to be cartilage damage but on further investigation it looks as if there is damage to the cruciate. We will get that confirmed next week when the specialist sees it.

“If that is the case it is just tragic for Scott and really disappointing for us.

“I actually got the call from the physio at the same time when I was watching Connor McLennan scoring the winning goals (for Scotland Under-21s).

“It is the highs of football, the high of Connor and then the disappointment of the news, news that we weren’t expecting with Scott.

“It is tough on the wee fella but no doubt he will come back strong if it is confirmed next week.”