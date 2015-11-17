KNVB 'alarmed' by Germany-Netherlands cancellation

The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) has noted its alarm that Tuesday's friendly against Germany in Hannover was cancelled due to security fears.

Police confirmed that the encounter would not take place less than two hours before the scheduled kick-off at the HDI-Arena due to "serious plans to bring about an explosion".

"The KNVB is alarmed by the situation in Hannover and regrets that a good game could not take place," read a statement on the association's official website.

"We wanted to play this match, because the situation at the beginning of the evening was safe.

"The KNVB thanks the German and Dutch authorities for their prompt assistance in Hannover. The management is in consultation with the authorities and the DFB."

Bert van Oostveen, the KNVB director of professional football, added: "Our people had to be brought to safety as quickly as possible, which is what happened.

"It is very sad that our safety as a result of Paris and previous attacks should be as alert as is the case now."

The match originally received the go ahead despite Germany being involved in a friendly against France on Friday during the atrocities in Paris.

Terrorist attacks across six locations in Paris killed 129 people, with three suicide bombers detonating explosive belts in the vicinity of the Stade de France, killing a further victim, during Germany's 2-0 defeat.

Earlier on Tuesday, Robert-Enke Strasse, a street outside the HDI-Arena, was closed but later re-opened after police confirmed a "suspicious object turned out to be harmless" - allowing fans to approach the venue.