Koeman: Burnley defeat is unfair on Everton

Everton manager Ronald Koeman lamented his side's "unfair" defeat at Burnley after Scott Arfield's late strike sealed a 2-1 win for Sean Dyche's men at Turf Moor.

Arfield struck in the closing stages of Saturday's Premier League encounter, with Everton having looked the most likely to score throughout the duration of the second-half after Yannick Bolasie's first goal for the club had cancelled out Sam Vokes' first-half opener.

But it was not to be for Everton, who are now without a win in their last four league games.

"We are very disappointed, the feeling is that we should win," the Dutchman told BBC Sport. "We did many good things but the result is hard to take.

"It's one of those days where you can't believe you lost the game, but it's football. It's hard to take but sometimes football is unfair – they had one shot and we did not deserve to lose.

"We started well but dropped back and then the goal was unlucky. But we had a good reaction, and had some good chances in the second half.

"You can always do things better and we must work hard and improve, but it's difficult against a side with good defensive organisation. We scored though and then you expect at least one point.

"I don't say that we need to win because you have to deserve to score, but we have come back with no points."