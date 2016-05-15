Koeman calls for Southampton investment

Ronald Koeman says Southampton must back him in the transfer market to prove they can match his ambitions for the club.

Saints rounded off their season with a 4-1 win over FA Cup finalists Crystal Palace at St Mary's Stadium on Sunday, guaranteeing a top-six finish and Europa League football in the process.

Southampton have improved on their previous season each year since 2009-10, but Koeman has been tipped to take over at Everton following Roberto Martinez's sacking.

Though the Dutchman remains satisfied on the south coast, he shot a warning to Southampton's hierarchy that they will have to invest heavily if that trend is to continue.

"Still I have a one-year contract," Koeman told Sky Sports.

"I spoke to the board, we have the meeting after this crucial game.

"It's always my wish to stay because I like the club, I like the fans, I like the players. But we understand every time it is more difficult because we need to improve and the expectation will be higher than it was two years ago.

"If we have the same ambition, no problem.

"In the planning, they show ambition, but I like to hear what's the ambition and how we can reach that ambition and that's sometimes all about money."

Koeman also paid tribute to the entire club after Southampton racked up a record tally of 63 Premier League points.

"It's a fantastic achievement for everybody in the club and to finish with the 4-1 in a difficult match," he added.

"It's incredible to have a better season than last year, a record of points, it's crazy.

"Full compliments to everybody in Southampton because the support of the fans was amazing and the spirit and the belief of the players, it's very enjoyable for the manager."