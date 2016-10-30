Koeman: Everton hoping for Rooney move

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has again welcomed speculation that his club could sign Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney and hopes a move will happen.

Koeman had revealed he would grasp any opportunity to bring in Rooney in his Friday pre-match news conference and did so again following his team's 2-0 victory over West Ham on Sunday.

United boss Jose Mourinho has claimed the England skipper will be going nowhere any time soon and while Everton will respect the Old Trafford club's stance, the Dutchman remains keen on a transfer if the opportunity arises.

Asked if a move for Rooney was realistic, Koeman told Sky Sports: "I don't know - we can hope.

"If it maybe happens in the future, I don't know. But if I get the question then of course.

"I respect the decision of Manchester United, the player and the club but of course Rooney is still very welcome at Everton."

Rooney, now 31, started his career at Everton, before moving to United in 2004.

He has not started a Premier League game under Mourinho since September 18 and has also lost his spot in the England starting XI.