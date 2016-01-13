Koeman full of praise for rampant Saints

Southampton boss Ronald Koeman basked in a dominant display after watching his side beat Watford 2-0 in the Premier League at St Mary's Stadium.

Striker Shane Long grabbed the opening goal of the game in the 17th minute courtesy of a fine header before Dusan Tadic made an instant impact off the bench with Southampton's second.

Victory was Southampton's second in their last 11 outings in all competitions and Koeman reflected on a convincing performance.

"We had good pressing which made it difficult. When they had the ball we had good defending from Jose [Fonte], Virgil [van Dijk] and Ryan [Bertrand]. Perfect," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"From the start of the game we controlled and had some good chances to score and the first goal is a great goal from Shane Long. We should have scored a second before half-time and we should have scored more goals.

"The message at half-time to the players was to keep pressing and try to score the second goal.

"A very good 24 hours, it is a very good win and we are now looking forward to Saturday where we can make the next step."

Southampton welcome West Brom to the south coast on Saturday and Koeman has plenty of options to choose from with the likes of Victor Wanyama and Graziano Pelle both returning from suspension and injury respectively.