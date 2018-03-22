Koeman names Van Dijk new Netherlands captain

Virgil van Dijk is the new Netherlands national team captain, coach Ronald Koeman has confirmed.

The Liverpool centre-back became the most expensive defender in history when he joined from Koeman's former club Southampton for £75million in January.

And the 26-year-old has now been announced as the successor to Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben, who retired from international football after Netherlands failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

"[It is] great news, for me and my family," said Van Dijk, who will lead his country against England in Amsterdam on Friday.

"I am very happy with it, it is a great honour to be the captain of your country."

Georginio Wijnaldum, Kevin Strootman and Daley Blind have been appointed by Koeman as deputies to Van Dijk.

"This is a nice step for him," Koeman explained of Van Dijk becoming Netherlands captain.

"He has a good age and plays at a big club, he can take on this responsibility."