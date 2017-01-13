Koeman: Schneiderlin and Lookman could face City

Ronald Koeman has hailed the "big signing" of Morgan Schneiderlin but stopped short of guaranteeing the France international a place in his Everton squad for Sunday's game with Manchester City.

Schneiderlin joined Everton for a fee rising to £24 million from Manchester United on Thursday after making just eight appearances this season and Koeman, who worked with the 27-year-old at Southampton, now has to weigh up whether to throw him straight in against Pep Guardiola's title challengers.

"Morgan (Schneiderlin) is fit but we will make the decision on Saturday about whether he is in the squad," Koeman told a news conference.

"We know each other very well and I kept in contact with him. For Everton, he's a big signing.

"He’s a midfield player that I like, [he has] different qualities, can play as a holding midfielder, attacking midfielder, he’s aggressive, he brings qualities to Everton.

"That’s why we signed him. It’s not my problem [it didn’t work out at United]."

Koeman also confirmed Ademola Lookman, who joined from Charlton Athletic for a reported £10m last week, will have a place in the squad, and the 19 year-old could be joined by James McCarthy and Maarten Stekelenburg.

"Lookman will be involved," Koeman said.

"James McCarthy and Maarten Stekelenburg have trained all week but we have to make a decision over whether they are game ready."

The weekend's fixture sees former Everton centre-back John Stones return to Goodison Park for the first time as a Manchester City player, and Koeman expressed his hope that the home fans will give him a warm welcome.

"I hope (he gets) a good, respectful reception, because he was an Everton player," Koeman said.

"He made a move and the club got good money for the boy."