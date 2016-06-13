Koller urges Austria to take their chances

Marcel Koller has stressed Austria must take their chances if they are to get a good result in their Group F opener against Hungary and believes details will be decisive.

Austria head into the game as favourites following an impressive qualification campaign, but Koller is adamant Hungary will not be pushovers.

"We are ready. We are focused on the game and fully concentrated," Koller said at a media conference.

"Are we the favourites? All the games so far have been very tight. Things could have gone either way in most matches. We simply have to take our chances, or you will end up conceding yourselves. Details will be decisive.

"I have the line-up in my head, but won't reveal it here. It is now all about approaching the game in a loose and relaxed manner. We are in a good flow. Our preparation has been perfect. We are ready for the task at hand. We are calm.

"The conditions will not be an issue. The weather will be the same for our opponent. The ball is round, just like on any other day. Rainy conditions should not be affecting us. We are not nice weather footballers. We can also play when it storms and snows.

"Of course, there will be a bit of tension when kick-off approaches, but that doesn't mean I am nervous."