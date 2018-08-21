Kombouare signs new two-year Guingamp contract

Antoine Kombouare has signed a new two-year contract with Guingamp, the club have announced.

The 54-year-old has committed to the Ligue 1 side until the end of the 2019-20 campaign, having taken charge two years ago.

In a statement confirming the news, Guingamp said Kombouare is "very satisfied with the evolution of the club, both in terms of sport and infrastructure".

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss has overseen 372 Ligue 1 matches, more than any other French coach currently in the top flight.

Guingamp finished 12th last season, with 12 wins and 11 draws from 38 matches.

They have endured a difficult start to 2018-19, losing 2-1 at Saint-Etienne before a 3-1 home defeat to champions PSG.