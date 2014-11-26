Kone in Everton squad for Wolfsburg clash

The Ivorian is yet to feature for the Goodison Park outfit this season due to a knee injury - his only involvement coming as an unused substitute in the club's 3-0 defeat to Swansea City in the League Cup in September.

However, Kone, whose last outing came in October 2013, forms part of a 20-man party heading to Germany for this week's UEFA Europa League Group H fixture.

Also included in the squad is 17-year-old Ryan Ledson, who could be in line for a senior debut should he make the matchday selection.

The midfielder has played extensively in England's youth ranks and is the current Under-18 team captain.

However, Steven Naismith has stayed in the UK after sustaining a hamstring injury in Saturday's 2-1 win over West Ham.

Everton require a draw on Wednesday to make sure of their progression to the next stage of the competition.