Kone receives positive news over knee injury

The Ivory Coast international was substituted with 11 minutes to play during Everton's 2-1 win at Loftus Road on Sunday, with manager Roberto Martinez subsequently confirming the forward would undergo tests.

Kone's career at Goodison Park has been blighted by injuries, but it appears his latest knock should not keep him sidelined for long.

"A scan has confirmed that Arouna Kone’s knee injury is not serious," a club statement read.

"The Ivorian striker was injured in the build-up to Everton's winning goal at QPR on Sunday and had to be substituted.

"Roberto Martinez said after that game that the player would undergo a scan and the results have subsequently revealed that Kone has not suffered a serious injury.

"But it is not yet known whether he will be fit for Everton's next game, against Southampton on 4 April."