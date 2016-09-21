Korea change sends Park back to school

Former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung has made a surprise move to Leicester - by enrolling on a sports management course at De Montfort University.

The 35-year-old South Korean - who retired in 2014 due to a knee injury - has signed up to study an International MA in Management, Law, and Humanities of Sport, which is run by the Swiss Centre International d'Etude du Sport (CIES).

The course kicks off in Leicester, before tricky assignments away in Italy and Switzerland.

"One of my colleagues said it had been a great experience and though many players go into coaching or management, I wanted to improve my knowledge of football around the pitch and then perhaps work in the South Korean football league," Park told De Montfort's website.

After joining United from PSV Eindhoven in July 2005, Park won the Premier League title four times during his seven-year stint at Old Trafford.

He was also involved in the club's successful Champions League campaign in 2007/08, although he was not selected in the matchday squad for the final against Chelsea.

At international level, Park picked up 100 caps and also captained his country at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.