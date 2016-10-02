Koscielny unsure of handball claims

Laurent Koscielny claimed to not know if he handled the ball in the process of scoring Arsenal's controversial late winner in the 1-0 Premier League defeat of Burnley on Sunday.

Burnley put up an admirable fight at Turf Moor and looked destined to secure a commendable point before Koscielny bundled the ball over the line in second-half stoppage time.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain appeared to knock the ball on to the France international, with the ball eventually finding its way past goalkeeper Tom Heaton via Koscielny's arm.

The centre-back was not sure which part of his body the decisive touch came off, though.

"I don't know if it was handball. I tried with my right foot and I don't know if I touch it with my hand," he told Sky Sports. "The referee gave the goal and you need to respect the decision.

"It was a hard game. We had the chance to score but we have to push ourselves on the pitch and it arrived at the end. It keeps our run going.

"We wanted to finish before the international break with a win. It's important to keep our feet on the ground.

"You could see against Burnley they played well. We needed to push ourselves more and more and in football the aim is to win and keep the quality of our football at the same time."