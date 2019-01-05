Kovac in the dark over fresh Bayern Munich bid for Hudson-Odoi

Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac has claimed he is in the dark over a potential move for Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi but confirmed his interest in the player.

Chelsea have reportedly turned down a £20million offer from the Bundesliga champions for the 18-year-old, who has played just 42 minutes of Premier League football this term.

He was handed the chance to impress against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, though, and did just that – setting up both of Alvaro Morata's second-half goals in a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Reports emerged on Thursday that Bayern were readying another bid of £40million to further test Chelsea's resolve, with Hudson-Odoi's future having become increasingly unclear following the signing of Christian Pulisic, although the winger will remain at Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season.

2-0 win, 2 assists, great team performance pic.twitter.com/X13HZUY5eO— Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) January 5, 2019

And though Kovac did not deny those rumours, he revealed that any potential deal would be coordinated by Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, adding that he sees clear comparisons between Hudson-Odoi and Jadon Sancho, who has thrived at Dortmund this campaign.

"He is the same age as Sancho, who has been very successful," Kovac told reporters at Bayern's training camp in Doha.

"That we all know and watch these players is completely normal.

"If and when anything happens, it will be [Salihamidzic] who does that. He is in charge of transfers."