Kovac feels for axed United boss Mourinho

Under-pressure Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac expressed his sympathy following Jose Mourinho's sacking as Manchester United manager.

A 19-point deficit in the Premier League and a limp display at leaders Liverpool proved to be the final straw for United, who axed Mourinho after two and a half years on Tuesday.

Kovac has also found his position under threat this season with German champions Bayern nine points off the pace in the Bundesliga and the 47-year-old said he feels for Mourinho.

"I just want to say that I feel sorry about every manager sacking," Kovac told reporters.

"I can feel him and my biggest wish is that no manager will be sacked anymore."

Manchester United has announced that Jose Mourinho has left the Club.We would like to thank him for his work during his time at Manchester United and wish him success in the future. December 18, 2018

Bayern are languishing in third position following three defeats from 15 league matches under Kovac, who is in his first season at Allianz Arena.

"We need a dominant and confident performance tomorrow. We know that we are on the way up. Tomorrow we need to bring the same strengths that we showed against Hannover." December 18, 2018

However, Kovac's Bayern have the chance to close within six points of leaders Borussia Dortmund when they face RB Leipzig on Wednesday.