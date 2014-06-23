Kovac, Modric confident of Croatia success

Aggression is everything the Croats will need for the clutch battle in Recife on Monday, as they most likely need to win to advance out of Group A.

Mexico, meanwhile, will be content enough with a draw at the Itaipava Arena Pernambuco, as Miguel Herrera's side simply need to deny Croatia the chance to surpass them into second - with Brazil likely to wrap up top spot with a win over Cameroon, who have lost their first two games.

However, the Croatians have come out swinging prior to their do-or-die clash, with Kovac confident his men can keep their Brazil campaign alive.

"I think we can produce a historic result," Kovac said.

"I have a team who have grown each match from the qualifiers against Iceland. The lads have adopted our philosophy on the pitch.

"I have great, intelligent players and when you have players like that, and a squad like that, I have every right to think positive thoughts.

"I hope we will enjoy our football tomorrow. And when we enjoy our football we can progress out of the group."

Real Madrid man Modric agreed with his boss, and refuted the suggestion Mexico's chances would be boosted by a partisan crowd.

"Mexico will have vociferous support from their supporters but I don't see that as an advantage for them," Modric said.

"We have played before such crowds many times and this has never been a hindrance to us.

"It can only motivate us further to play well. We want to disappoint all those fans and make ours happy.

"I don't believe that this is going to be a huge advantage because no one plays football in the stands. Football is played on the pitch."

Modric added: "Mexico are a great team. They have shown high quality football in the first two matches. They play very aggressively, very directly.

"But I think we are a better team and better individuals than Mexico and that we will show that tomorrow."