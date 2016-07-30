Kovacic to fight for his place at Real Madrid

Mateo Kovacic's representative Nikky Vuksan has stressed the midfielder has no intention of leaving Real Madrid and wants to fight for his place instead.

The Croatia international, 22, has been struggling to secure regular first-team action at the Santiago Bernabeu since joining from Inter last year, and recent reports suggested he could be on the move ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.

However, Kovacic's agent has made it clear a transfer is not an option at this stage.

"I have not spoken to the club, there is no need," Vuksan told Sportske Novosti.

"Right now he is fighting for his place in the team, as is the case with every player except Cristiano [Ronaldo], who is the only one who has a guaranteed place in the first XI.

"There are always rumours at this time of year but Kovacic is a Madrid player, his manager [Zinedine Zidane] has faith in him and he helps him and supports him.

"Every player has to prove their worth to find a place in the team and at Real Madrid it is even more difficult."

Kovacic's contract with Madrid runs until June 2021.