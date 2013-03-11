Kramer takes over bottom club Greuther Furth

Kramer, who officially takes over on Tuesday, signed a deal until June 2015.

"Although the weekend defeat makes things very difficult for us we need to look forward," Furth president Helmut Hack said in a statement on Monday.

Furth lost 3-0 at home to relegation rivals Hoffenheim on Saturday to stay in last place on 14 points with their opponents on 19. Augsburg are a further two points ahead in the relegation play-off spot with nine games left in the season.

"Frank will push our fresh start forward so that we can look forward with a sense of confidence," Hack added.

Kramer will be assisted by Ludwig Preis, who briefly took over as interim coach after the sacking of Mike Buskens in February.