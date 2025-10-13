How to watch Iceland vs France: Live streams as Les Bleus look to seal World Cup qualification

Watch Iceland vs France as the 2022 finalists look to seal their World Cup 2026 qualification, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Iceland vs France: Key information ► Date: Monday 13 October 2025 ► Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST / 8.45pm CET / 2.45pm ET ► Venue: Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik ► TV coverage: Amazon Prime Video (UK) / Fubo Sports Network (US) ► FREE Stream: TF1+ (France) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Two-time World Cup winners France have reached the last two finals and will be among the favourites to get to a third next summer.

They take on Iceland in Reykjavik on Monday knowing they could be heading home with a World Cup slot locked in. If they beat Iceland and Ukraine fail to beat Azerbaijan, Didier Deschamps and Les Bleus will be confirmed as Group D winners.

Iceland are a point behind Ukraine in the group's play-off position and a surprise win against the favourites would put them right in the mix for a second World Cup appearance.

Here are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Iceland vs France online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Iceland vs France in the UK

Iceland vs France will be available to stream live on Amazon Prime Video , where instead of having to take out a subscription, you can just pay-per-view at a one-off fee of £2.49.

How to watch Iceland vs France in the US

Fans in the USA will be able to watch Iceland vs France streamed live on Fubo Sports Network.

Watch Iceland vs France for FREE in France

You can watch Iceland vs France for free in France, where free-to-air broadcaster TF1 has the rights.

You can stream the match via the TF1+ free streaming service, while the game is also available to stream free via Molotov.

Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN if you're out of the country right now – more on that below.

Watch Iceland vs France from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Match Preview

Deschamps was dealt a blow in France's last match, when captain and talisman Kylian Mbappe picked up a minor injury that ultimately sent him back to Real Madrid instead of Reykjavik.

Goalkeeper Mike Maignan will deputise as skipper for a France team with three wins out of three in World Cup qualifying and just one goal conceded in Group D.

Iceland scored that goal in Paris last month and are the group's leading scorers. Andri Gudjohnsen gave Iceland the lead at the Parc des Princes but Les Bleus came back to win.

Arnar Gunnlaugsson's team all but guarantee goals. Their three qualifiers up to this point have yielded 16 in total and France will fancy their chances of adding to the goals against tally even without Mbappe.

Iceland's only win in their qualifying campaign was a 5-0 thrashing of Azerbaijan at home in September.