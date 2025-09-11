PSV, Ajax, Feyenoord or someone new... Why Eredivisie 2025-26 is set up to be the most unpredictable yet

On a recent weekend in the Dutch Eredivisie, the two main protagonists in last season’s stunning title fight - PSV Eindhoven and Ajax - both surprisingly dropped points against newly promoted sides, FC Volendam and Telstar.



The former is a real yo-yo club that got relegated two seasons ago after shipping 88 goals, whilst the latter’s stunning victory in Eindhoven was their first after a 47-year absence from the top division.



Naturally, numerous factors were involved. On another day, both could have scored a hatful. These things happen. Yet the fact that these two behemoths of the Dutch game simultaneously stumbled is more symbolic than a first glance might suggest.

Why is this important?

2-0 Patrick Brouwer of Telstar celebrates the team's second vs PSV in an early upset in this season's Eredivisie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Each side has its strengths, but intriguingly, for the 25/26 season, each has nearly as many weaknesses.



And you can copy and paste that assessment for the third of the three musketeers who have historically dominated the Dutch game, Feyenoord.

Trouble ahead? Bringing in club legend Robin van Persie, who only has a brief spell at Heerenveen in his back pocket, is a risk (Image credit: Getty Images)

Going back to 1954/55 when the Eredivisie in its professional guise came into being, Ajax, PSV and Feyenoord have won 28, 23 and 11 titles respectively. However, it has been rare - and a shame for Dutch football – to see all three contest a title race simultaneously.



Indeed, the closest they’ve got this whole century was a four-point gap in 2002/03. The well-worn ‘three’s a crowd’ saying could not be more apt.

Three's a crowd Could we be about to see a genuine three-way title race for the first time since 2002/03? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Normally, at least one of the trio is in a certain stage of a re-build. This is unsurprising considering the rate in which top talents are plucked from the Eredivisie and the generally high squad turnover.



Nevertheless, it has denied fans a genuine three-way battle for the title. This time around it could be very different.



Not because they are equally as strong but because there are question marks hanging over all of them. All three of these famous clubs are in various degrees of flux and change.



Each have their faultiness. And no one can say with confidence where the Eredivisie trophy will be heading next May.

PSV - champions with cracks in the armour

PSV Pyro Eindhoven's dramatic title win last season will be remembered more for Ajax's collapse (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the defending champions PSV, on paper at least things look good as they seek a three-peat for the third time in their history. They have one of the best and most experienced managers in the division in Peter Bosz, who has absolute trust from a squad that has a strong muscle memory of winning titles.



The confidence the side must have garnered after turning things around last season will provide additional momentum into this campaign. Plus, the way they have already comfortably dispatched Twente away from home - one of the harder fixtures in the calendar - was ominous.

If everyone is fit, they certainly have the best starting 11. This includes the evergreen Ivan Perišić, a Dutch international central midfield in Jerdy Schouten and Joey Veerman and the dynamic Sergiño Dest, who is the seventh-most expensive American player of all time, and probably the best attacking full-back in the division who will seem like a new signing following a long-term injury.



And, talking of signings, PSV have bought relatively well - bringing in a collection of players well-suited for Bosz’s high-pressing, high-energy style. These include talented youngsters such as left-winger Ruben van Bommel – son of PSV legend Mark – French international right-back Kiliann Sildillia, Bayern Munich talent Paul Wanner and intriguingly striker Myron Boadu, whose career has taken a tumble after lighting up the Eredivisie four years ago with AZ Alkmaar.

However, it’s the departures from Eindhoven that have given rivals a glimmer of hope. A whole chunk of the spine of the championship-winning team has left - Goalkeeper Walter Benitez, centre-half Oscar Boscagli, attacking midfielder Malik Tillman and leading goal scorer and captain Luuk de Jong - as well as two of their most dangerous forwards in Noah Lang and Johan Bakayoko.



That’s a lot of key players to lose in one window. And with a combined 23 squad changes, can a team maintain its level after such a high turnover?



The squad has the depth to compete in Europe as well as domestically, but doubts linger about whether it has lost the quality and experience, especially in the high-pressure moments.



For example, a defence that conceded more last season than their rivals despite the title win, is now marshalled by 22-year-old Ryan Flamingo and 20-year-old Yarek Gasiorowski. Exciting but flawed, this PSV team will be an excellent watch. The favourites? Yes - but there are cracks in the armour that teams will hope to exploit.

Ajax - the ongoing circus

Amsterdamage Ajax need to rid themselves of the 2024/25 hangover to have a chance of winning this season's title (Image credit: Future)

After the absolute debacle of 2024/25 and subsequent aftermath, even being considered part of a title race should be enough for Ajax fans right now. Last season’s gut-wrenching end was made a little easier to swallow because it was so unexpected.



The club remains very much amid a long-overdue and substantial reset after the turbulent Sven Mislintat period. Although that doesn’t change the expectation to at least challenge for the Eredivisie every season.



The team proved last campaign that even with a squad lacking in quality, they could still compete. The issue is that three of the most important factors in that group have departed.



The Italian coach Francesco Farioli immediately jumped ship, captain Jordan Henderson, ranked at No.20 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League midfielders of all time, and a key leader in the dressing room - agreed to leave due to the financial strain of his wages, whilst the biggest talent Jorrel Hato departed to Chelsea.



The Amsterdammers have seemingly learned from their transfer misdemeanours by signing a genuine talent in Oscar Gloukh from Red Bull Salzburg in attacking midfield. The squad has a good blend of youth and experience, and a new Head Coach in former player John Heitinga who should understand how to use it to restore Ajax’s on-field identity.



Yet after assistant roles at West Ham and Liverpool, is he really ready for such a jump? Indeed, there have already been questions in Dutch national media about his in-game decision-making.

What’s more, there remain glaring, unresolved squad issues. The central midfield lacks a natural sitting player. It was surprising to not see a more experienced player than 20-year-old Englishman James McConnell loaned in from Liverpool to support 17-year-old talent Jorthy Mokio in that part of the pitch.



The current midfield paring of attacking midfielders Davy Klaassen and Kenneth Taylor would give any defence sleepless nights. Furthermore, it remains baffling that the club didn’t try to capture a high-quality striker, considering they scored 36 fewer goals than PSV last season.



It was correct to sell an inconsistent Brian Brobbey and Sunderland could well have overpaid for someone who scored only four league goals last campaign. And, whilst Wout Weghorst has his merits, he has never been a clinical striker.



The signing of former player Kasper Dolgberg from Anderlecht was a clever late move, yet the evidence to date suggests that there is no guarantee he can deliver the attacking numbers needed. This current iteration of Ajax should have too many holes in it to win a title.



However, they’ve proven they can challenge PSV and, with the uncertainties in Eindhoven, you cannot write them off. The club remains a bit of a circus act. There will be nervous through-the-finger scenes, some thrilling ones, and a general uncertainty of what value you’re going to get for your ticket.

Feyenoord - the ahead-of-schedule opportunists

Vacant Slot Feyenoord are still in transition after losing Arne Slot in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was inevitable that Feyenoord would struggle following the departure of Arne Slot, although to already be on their second manager after the mid-season firing of Brian Priske is far from ideal.



Bringing in club legend Robin van Persie, who played in three World Cups for Netherlands, but who has only had a brief spell at Heerenveen in his back pocket, is a risk considering the transition the side are in. Investment is being made in the hope that his natural leadership can be matched by tactical acumen.



In theory, Feyenoord challenging for the title would be well ahead-of-schedule in their post-Slot development. They finished 11 points behind PSV last season and didn’t secure a Champions League play-off place until right near the end.



Yet this could be a season in which rationality is thrown out of the window. There is an unexpected opportunity for the Rotterdammers to exploit.

The departures of Dávid Hancko and Santiago Giménez (the latter in January) were expected, although still a blow. Likewise, the sale of Brazilian winger Igor Paixão.

They undoubtedly made the signing of the summer in Sam Steijn, the 24/25 player of the season, who has been instantly handed the captain’s armband. Keeping hold of Dutch international Quinten Timber was a real plus too.

That Feyenoord didn’t cash in on someone moving into the last year of their contract indicates that the club wants to push hard for success this season. He is part of a balanced midfield that is arguably the best in the division, whilst the all-new centre back pairing of Anel Ahmedhodžić and Tsuyoshi Watanabe has the pace, physicality and progressive passing van Persie prefers.



The squad has some young talents too such as midfielder Luciano Valente and wingers Leo Sauer and Hadj Moussa, whose names you may be hearing a lot more about in the future. Ultimately, though, it is in those attacking areas that Feyenoord are at a disadvantage.



The average age of their forward players is only 23, a figure which is boosted by the loan signing of 30-year-old Cyle Larin. As already shown by the finishing in their Champions League qualification elimination by Fenerbahçe, a lack of a natural predator at centre forward and inexperience out wide at elite level could be their undoing.



The large shoes left by Gimenez remain conspicuous at De Kuip. Can Feyenoord grasp an unexpected opportunity? A perfect start to the season bodes well yet a true judgement of their credentials will have to wait until the end of October when they face PSV.

For neutral fans of Dutch football – or just general lovers of a dramatic title-race – a long-awaited three-pronged fight between the traditional Eredivisie ‘big 3’ could not come soon enough. This campaign might finally be the one where the stars align to give us one.