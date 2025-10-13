How to watch Cape Verde vs Eswatini: Live streams as history beckons for Blue Sharks in World Cup qualifier

Watch Cape Verde v Eswatini today as the Blue Sharks look to make history by qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, with all the details here on live streaming globally.

Cape Verde v Eswatini: Key information ► Date: Monday, 13 October 2025 ► Kick-off time: 3pm local time / 12pm ET / 5pm BST ► Venue: Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde, Praia ► FREE stream: FIFA+ (select territories) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Cape Verde have already passed up an opportunity to book their first participation in the World Cup, which would make them the second-smallest nation to grace football's biggest event.

Victory at Libya last week would have done it, but despite coming back from 3-1 down, they could only draw 3-3. Victory, realistically is needed against Eswatini. The only other team who can grab the top spot and automatic qualification from Group D of the CAF World Cup qualification process is Cameroon, who are three points back but with a much superior goal difference.

If Cameroon fail to beat Angola, a match happening at the same time, Cape Verde are going to the World Cup, and can afford to lose. But if Cameroon do win, Cape Verde will need to win. Eswatini, though, are the best opposition they could hope for, rock-bottom in Group D without a win.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Cape Verde vs Eswatini online, on TV, and from anywhere today.

Watch Cape Verde v Eswatini for FREE - Live stream on FIFA+

You can watch Cape Verde v Eswatini for free in some countries, thanks to the FIFA+ streaming service.

There will be full live coverage with English commentary and you can watch without having to create an account – just click play and watch for free.

Although FIFA+ is widely available around the world, there are certain geo-restrictions, notably in the US, India, and certain African countries.

Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Cape Verde v Eswatini from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Lesotho v Nigeria is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal NordVPN works across all your devices, boasts unrivalled ability to unblock streaming services, and won't slow your streams down. It's yours for a knockdown price!

How to watch Cape Verde v Eswatini in the US

Fans in the US can watch Cape Verde v Eswatini through ESPN Select, which is the rebranded version of ESPN+. In reality, it's the same streaming offering from the sports broadcasting giant, and the price is still $11.99 per month.

Kick-off is at 12pm ET.