Watch Sweden vs Kosovo: TV & streaming info as Isak and Gyokeres look to rescue World Cup qualification campaign
All the viewing details you need to catch a crucial game in Group B
Watch Sweden vs Kosovo for a crucial game for Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres in World Cup qualifying, with all the information on live streams and TV coverage right here.
► Date: Monday 13 October 2025
► Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST / 8.45pm CET / 2.45pm ET
► Venue: Ullevi Stadium, Gothenberg
► TV & Streaming: ViX, Fubo Sports Network (US)
► Free Stream: RTK 1 (Kosovo), ViX free trial (US)
Sweden are in a very precarious position in Group B of UEFA's qualifying system, after a poor start, which saw them beaten 2-0 by Kosovo after a draw with Slovenia and another defeat to runaway group leaders Switzerland.
As a result, the strike-force that contains Liverpool's Isak and Arsenal's Gyokeres is bottom of the table and in dire need of three points. Defeat tonight wouldn't mathematically rule them out of next summer's World Cup, but it would require a minor miracle.
A win, though, would put Sweden level on points with Kosovo in second, potentially setting up a dramatic finale in the hunt for second place in the group, which doesn't even guarantee qualification but earns a play-off place.
Here are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Sweden vs Kosovo online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Can I watch Sweden vs Kosovo in the UK?
There is no dedicated live coverage of Sweden vs Kosovo in the UK.
How to watch Sweden vs Kosovo in the US
Live coverage of Sweden vs Kosovo will be available via ViX and Fubo Sports Network 4.
Can I watch Sweden vs Kosovo for free?
You can watch Sweden vs Kosovo for free in Kosovo, where public broadcaster RTK is showing the game on RTK1 on TV and streaming live on the RTK website. Coverage is geo-restricted.
You can also get a seven-day free trial for ViX, which is showing the game in the USA, through Amazon Prime Video.
Watch Sweden vs Kosovo from anywhere
What if you're away from home when Sweden vs Kosovo is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
