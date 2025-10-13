Watch Slovenia vs Switzerland: Live streams as Granit Xhaka's men look to tighten World Cup qualification stranglehold

Watch Slovenia vs Switzerland as the dominant Group B leaders look to take another confident step towards the 2026 World Cup, with all the information on live streams and TV coverage right here.

Switzerland are the dominant leaders so far in Group B of the UEFA qualifying process for next summer's World Cup, out in front on nine points after winning all three of their games so far.

Comfortable victories over Kosovo last month (4-0) and Sweden (2-0) last week sandwiched the reverse of this fixture, in which they beat Slovenia 3-0. And so with nine points and zero goals conceded, the Swiss look likely to take the top spot that will guarantee automatic qualification after the full six games.

Victory tonight against third-placed Slovenia wouldn't quite guarantee it, but it would mean they'd only need a point, and even then that would depend on Kosovo winning all their remaining games.

Read on for all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Slovenia vs Switzerland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Slovenia vs Switzerland in the UK?

There is no dedicated live coverage of Slovenia vs Switzerland in the UK.

How to watch Slovenia vs Switzerland in the US

Live coverage of Slovenia vs Switzerland will be available via ViX.

Can I watch Slovenia vs Switzerland for free?

You can watch Slovenia vs Switzerland for free in Switzerland, with public broadcasters RTS, RSI and SRF all hosting TV and website streaming, depending on your language and region.

Coverage is geo-restricted to Switzerland.

Watch Slovenia vs Switzerland from anywhere

