Kroos, James miss Las Palmas clash

James Rodriguez, Toni Kroos and Danilo have all been left out of Real Madrid's squad for Sunday's clash with Las Palmas.

Head coach Zinedine Zidane has opted to rest the trio for the long trip to Gran Canaria to face Quique Setien's side.

Karim Benzema also misses out as he continues his recovery from injury.

Borja Mayoral, Nacho Fernandez and Alvaro Arbeloa all return to the matchday squad for a match which Madrid must win if they are to keep pressure on rivals Atletico Madrid in second place.