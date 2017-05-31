Kroos: Real Madrid have no magic recipe for success

Toni Kroos has warned that Real Madrid have no "magic recipe" for success and expects Saturday's Champions League final against Juventus to be a tight affair.

The Santiago Bernabeu side have made the final in three of the past four seasons, beating Atletico Madrid to claim glory in 2013-14 and 2015-16.

They can become the first team to successfully defend their title when they meet Juve in Cardiff, but Kroos knows a tough game awaits Zinedine Zidane's men.

"There is no magic recipe to win this title," said the German.

"You need a great team and to give the maximum in important matches.

"It is amazing to win the league, but the Champions League is always special to me. I hope we win two in a row, but we do not need that motivation. We are ready for the final and we have no injuries.

"It will be a difficult match, as Juventus have shown they are very strong and very good in defence."

Juve are seeking their first Champions League crown since 1996.