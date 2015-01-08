Krul could return for Newcastle at Chelsea

The goalkeeper has been absent since November after twisting his ankle in training.

With understudy Rob Elliot also missing with a shoulder injury, third-choice shot-stopper Jak Alnwick has been deputising at St James' Park.

But caretaker manager John Carver confirmed the Netherlands international could feature against Jose Mourinho's men at Stamford Bridge after featuring for Newcastle's Under-21 side in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Celtic on Thursday.

Carver continues to prepare the team as Newcastle's search for a new head coach continues after Alan Pardew's departure to Crystal Palace.

And the stand-in boss has described the pressure he finds himself under as he goes about trying to prove he is the man for the job.

"You are on interview all the time," he said. "It's a bit unfortunate because normally a new manager is given time to put his ways across.

"But in this instance I am the caretaker and having a working interview.

"I love it. I am sitting here and all right it hasn't been a great few days, but I am enjoying it, it's something I love and want to do.

"I know the pitfalls and what comes with it.

"The fact I put my hat in the ring – some people will say I was crazy. But no, I want to do it. I am really focused.

"I still want to do it and have the drive and enthusiasm to want to do it."