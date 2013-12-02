Kruse eager to keep Gladbach run going

Monchengladbach's 1-0 victory over Freiburg came courtesy of a 62nd-minute goal from Raffael - his seventh of the campaign.

Lucien Favre's men sit fourth in the table and are unsurprisingly brimming with confidence ahead of a home game against fifth-placed Schalke on Saturday.

"We've managed to get the three points five times in a row and we want to continue that run next weekend," Kruse told Bundesliga.com.

The 25-year-old's sentiments were echoed by team-mate Patrick Herrmann, who has been buoyed by Monchengladbach winning seven out of seven games at Borussia Park this season.

"We have the ability to beat anyone at home," added Herrmann.

"We've played very well up to now and if we manage to maintain that level of performance, it’ll be very difficult for Schalke."